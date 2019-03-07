Services
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church,
5876 Veterans Way
Burlington, KY
Hebron - Timothy P. Kruse, Sr. 78 of Hebron, KY passed away March 3, 2019. He was the only child of the late Virginia and Harold Kruse. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Burlington, KY. Tim graduated from Covington Latin School and Thomas More College. He spent over 51 years in the grocery industry and was directly involved in Kroger's ground-breaking programs such as electronic ordering and product scanning. At the age of 22, he was the youngest store manager for Albers Supermarkets. Tim was the Director of Merchandising for Thriftway Supermarkets for 15 years. He left to join SuperValu Inc. where he spent the last 25 years of his career as the Director of Marketing Development. After retirement he was instrumental in assisting Jungle Jim in opening his second Jungle Jim's International Market in Eastgate, OH. Tim was an avid golfer and had 3 holes-in-one during his life. He took great pleasure in playing golf with his four sons. He enjoyed reading, cooking, riding his Airdyne exercise bike and spending holidays with his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margie (Toerner) Kruse and his four sons; Tim (Ann) Kruse, Jr., Kevin (Kendra) Kruse, M.D., Brian (Stephanie) Kruse, Shaun (Amy) Kruse. Nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on March 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. Memorials may be made to the , 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
