Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Church of Christ
6080 Camp Ernst Rd
Burlington, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
First Church of Christ
6080 Camp Ernst Rd
Burlington, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy "Tim" Price


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Timothy "Tim" Price Obituary
Timothy "Tim" Price

Florence - Timothy "Tim" W. Price, 59 of Florence, KY passed away September 13, 2019. Tim was born October 25, 1959 in Birmingham, AL to Frank Harlan and Joyce Reaves Harlan. Tim was a Truck Driver with Pace Air Freight, was a member of First Church of Christ, Burlington, KY and had proudly restored a 1971 AMC Javelin sports car. He is preceded in death by his Parents, his Great Grandson Emmitt Lay, and the Mother of his Children Rosemarie Ostendorf. He is survived by his 3 Children Wayne Price (Tiffany Kidd), Kimberly Price, and Brian Price, 2 Brothers Jim & Jerry Price, 1 Grandson Anthony Price, and 3 Great Grandchildren Elijah & Joshua Hinte and Stella Lay. Visitation will be from 4 - 7 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 7 PM, Monday, September 16, 2019 at First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Rd., Burlington, KY 41005. Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of Christ. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now