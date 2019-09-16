|
Timothy "Tim" Price
Florence - Timothy "Tim" W. Price, 59 of Florence, KY passed away September 13, 2019. Tim was born October 25, 1959 in Birmingham, AL to Frank Harlan and Joyce Reaves Harlan. Tim was a Truck Driver with Pace Air Freight, was a member of First Church of Christ, Burlington, KY and had proudly restored a 1971 AMC Javelin sports car. He is preceded in death by his Parents, his Great Grandson Emmitt Lay, and the Mother of his Children Rosemarie Ostendorf. He is survived by his 3 Children Wayne Price (Tiffany Kidd), Kimberly Price, and Brian Price, 2 Brothers Jim & Jerry Price, 1 Grandson Anthony Price, and 3 Great Grandchildren Elijah & Joshua Hinte and Stella Lay. Visitation will be from 4 - 7 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 7 PM, Monday, September 16, 2019 at First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Rd., Burlington, KY 41005. Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of Christ. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
