Timothy Smith
Union - Timothy Smith, 65 years of age, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Tim was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to his late parents, Clifton D. Smith and Cora Foltz Smith. Left to mourn his passing is his wife of 22 years, Darlene Sebastian Smith; his daughter, Abigail Smith; his son, Mark Sebastian; and numerous sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his love of music, art, and especially his Yorkies, Foxy and Rascal. Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Rice Cemetery, Union, Kentucky. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 26, 2019