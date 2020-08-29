Timothy Sorrell

1/
Bellevue - Timothy E. Sorrell (71) passed away on August 6, 2020. Tim was a resident of Pensacola, Florida. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Earl and Dorothy Sorrell. He is survived by a son, Rory, and a daughter, Casey. He also leaves behind two brothers, Dave (Sue) Sorrell and Mark (Cindy) Sorrell. Tim was a 1966 graduate of Bellevue High School. He was a disc jockey, business owner, and a Vietnam Veteran. Tim will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY. Memorials may be made to the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 29 to Sep. 3, 2020.
