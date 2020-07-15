Timothy W. "Austin" (nee McElfresh) Bigler
Timothy W. "Austin" Bigler (nee McElfresh) (aka Whitney Sierra Divine) passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born May 28, 1981, in Hamilton, Ohio. He is survived by his husband and life partner of 16 years, Michael Bigler; two children, Jordan and Lexi Mason; stepson, David (Jillian O'Neill) Bigler; and stepdaughter Lisa (Weston) Dooley. Predeceased by stepfather, Rick "Bugs" Eversole; blood sister (cousin), Kristin "Monk" Bowman-Rodriguez; step-sister, Jessica Adkins; and nieces, Emily Weisenberger and Kaitlyn Marie Gadd. Also survived by his mother, Linda L. Jones; father, Timothy R. McElfresh; stepfather, Robert Long; aunt (and second mother), Patty Eversole; sister, Stafenie Jones; brother, Philip (Jen) McElfresh; sister, Daniell Long; brother, Robert M. (Alisa) Long; sister, Felisha Long; brother, Jonathan Michael Long; special sister, Jessica Bosarge; step-brother and sisters, Jacy (Brittany) Long, Rayna Long, Briley Thomas, Trinity Thomas, and Rolan Long; sisters-in-law, Vicky (Robert) Weisenberger, Barbara (Robert) Polans, and Jennifer (Robert) French; and brothers-in-law, Joseph (Joyce) Bigler and Timothy (Patricia) Bigler. Also survived by his great-aunt, Lois Bertram; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, 31 nieces and nephews, and 15 great-nieces and nephews.
At the time of his death, Timothy was employed by Otterbein SeniorLife Community of Loveland and the United States Post Office. He was also currently enrolled as a full-time student at the University of Cincinnati (Clermont County) in their nursing program. Prior to his current employment, Timothy was employed by Co-PAC International (Middletown), Heritage Bags (Fairfield), Woodlands of Hamilton Senior Living (Hamilton), Renaissance West Senior Living (Cincinnati), Grammer's and Tonic Night Club, and Boswell Alley (where he served as director of operations for his husband Mike who owned the restaurant and bar). He attended high school in Vicksburg, Michigan and received his GED in 2004. Timothy participated in many community services programs, including Cincinnati Citizens on Patrol (in Northside) and the LBGTQ community service projects.
Timothy has been described by friends as "larger than life, funny," "an angel to have around and not a bad bone in his body." Timothy enjoyed his work as a caregiver in many senior care facilities. Co-workers described him as having "brought so much joy to our workplace" (a senior care facility), where he was liked by staff and residents. As a member of the LBGTQ community, Timothy was known for his performances as Whitney Sierra Divine, who some would say "he always was really, still the same human more comfortable in her skin and even more vivacious." He often performed as Whitney Sierra Divine in many benefits for various charitable organizations and raised much money for those charities.
Timothy is going to be missed by so many people whose lives he has touched. As one cousin said "I am so glad we have so many memories, we always had a good time!!" That sentiment has been echoed in different ways throughout his family, many friends and many of those who worked with him professionally. Rest in peace.
A Gathering will be held from 2pm until 5pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Memorial Service will follow at 5pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com