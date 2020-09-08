Timothy Wayne McFarland



Timothy Wayne McFarland, died Sunday September 6, 2020. Born December 12, 1966 in Cincinnati, OH to Ronald (Mac) McFarland and Elezene (Ella) Alsept McFarland. He attended Anderson High School and then became an ironworker. After suffering a serious injury on the job, he was forced to retire from iron work and began to deliver produce. Later, he became self-employed and started a small tree service. Tim never met a stranger and could always make you laugh with his jokes and chicken imitation. Survivors include his parents, his daughters, Kayla Stevens and Paige Johnson, his son Jack Timothy McFarland, his granddaughter, Kyleigh Warman, his brother Tony (and wife Debbie), his sisters, Shana Schwing (and husband Chip) and Tammy Bitzer, several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends whose lives he touched. Visitation will be held on Thursday September 10, from 5 PM to 7 PM at T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home (2050 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230). A private burial will be held on Friday August 11. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hamilton County SPCA (11900 Conrey Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249.









