1/
Timothy Wayne McFarland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Wayne McFarland

Timothy Wayne McFarland, died Sunday September 6, 2020. Born December 12, 1966 in Cincinnati, OH to Ronald (Mac) McFarland and Elezene (Ella) Alsept McFarland. He attended Anderson High School and then became an ironworker. After suffering a serious injury on the job, he was forced to retire from iron work and began to deliver produce. Later, he became self-employed and started a small tree service. Tim never met a stranger and could always make you laugh with his jokes and chicken imitation. Survivors include his parents, his daughters, Kayla Stevens and Paige Johnson, his son Jack Timothy McFarland, his granddaughter, Kyleigh Warman, his brother Tony (and wife Debbie), his sisters, Shana Schwing (and husband Chip) and Tammy Bitzer, several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends whose lives he touched. Visitation will be held on Thursday September 10, from 5 PM to 7 PM at T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home (2050 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230). A private burial will be held on Friday August 11. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hamilton County SPCA (11900 Conrey Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved