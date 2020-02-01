Services
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3134
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Timothy William Lowe, age 65, passed away on January 30, 2020.He was the loving father of Nicole and Thomas Lowe, a great friend of his previous wife Sue Sams, proud Papaw of Jaxon William Snyder, cherished brother of Debbie (Bob) Winkelman, dear companion of Judy Lowe, beloved nephew of Rita Cooper and Robert Lowe, fun, loving uncle of Erica (Rick) Minerd and Brooke Winkelman, and will also be missed by many cousins, Judy's children and grandchildren, and a host of close friends. Tim truly loved the Lord and was a longtime member of the Monterey Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Barbara Lowe. A Celebration of Life service will take place on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 1 PM at Craver Riggs Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Main St., Milford, OH 45150, where family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the hour of service. If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Monterey Baptist Church, 5345 Hutchinson Rd, Batavia, OH 45103.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
