Timothy Wolohan
Cincinnati - Timothy Wilson Wolohan, 78, passed away on February 6, 2020, Beloved husband of the late Georgine B. Wolohan, loving father of Tara (Tom) Kilcoyne and Patrick Wolohan, grandfather of Rosie and Patrick Kilcoyne and son of the late Robert E. Wolohan and Rita A. (nee Wilson) Wolohan. A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 22 at Spring Grove Cemetery at 1:30pm. Memorial donations may be directed to the Georgine B. Wolohan Masters Academy at Mount St. Joseph University, 5701 Delhi Road, Cincinnati, 45233 or www.msj.edu/give. Condolences at www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020