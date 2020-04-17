|
Tin Lok Chin
St. Bernard - Tin Lok Chin, age 92, of St. Bernard, OH passed away peacefully of natural causes April 15, 2020.
He was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Geraldine and his grandson, Brandon Chin.
He is survived by his three children;
Timothy (Deborah) Chin; Kimberly (Scott) Bialik; Terence (Pamela) Chin; and five grandchildren; Patrick Chin, Tiffany Chin, Brian Chin, Brittany Chin and Paige Bialik.
Tin was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His passions centered around the culinary arts, classical music and photography. He was well known for his perseverance and superb Chinese cuisine.
Private funeral services for immediate family will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 10 am at the Gilligan Funeral Home-Kenwood with Deacon Rick Gallenstein officiating.
Burial will follow at Vine Street Hill Cemetery.
A future celebration of Tin's life with family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Condolences may be made at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020