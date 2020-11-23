1/1
Todd A. Peace
Todd A. Peace

Covington - Todd A. Peace, 52, of Covington, KY, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at his residence. He managed rental property full time, had a warped sense of humor, was a MoPar fan, and he greatly loved his family. He was preceded in death by his son Christopher Peace. Survivors include his son Bryson Peace, his brothers Phillip (Laurie) Peace and Tim (Lisa) Peace; parents Ron and Norma Peace; his life long best friend Jerry (Carol) Prather; and his former spouse Katelyn Tine, and several nieces and nephews Due to Covid restrictions, services will be at the convenience of the family with burial at Independence Cemetery. Memorials to Latonia Baptist Church, 38th and Church Sts., Covington, KY. 41015 SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME-LATONIA serving the family. Masks and social distancing are required. swindler-currinfh.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
