Todd Allen Niceley
Covington - Todd Allen Niceley, 50, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at University Hospital, Cincinnati. Todd was a bartender and a NKU graduate who enjoyed weightlifting, martial arts and wrestling. He was an avid reader and loved his dogs. Todd was a member of New Hope Christian Center, Newport. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Morris and Jean Niceley and aunt Kathy Gross
Survivors include his father Harold (Deborah Kiskaden) Niceley; 3 brothers Christopher (Tina) Niceley, Brian (Diana) Niceley and Daniel (Kristi) Niceley; 4 uncles George (Kelley), Stanley (the late Baretta); Kevin (Patty); James "Boo" (Kim) Niceley and 1 aunt Pamela Byrd.
Visitation 4-6 PM and funeral service 6 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME - LATONIA. Memorials to New Hope Christian Center, 941 Central Ave. Newport, KY 41071 or to Lord's Gym, 1601 Scott St., Covington, KY 41011. For private online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2019