Todd Hall
Todd Hall

Union Township - Todd K. Hall, a resident of Union Township, passed away on July 30, 2020 at the age of 63. He was the husband of 27 years to Donna Hall (nee Westmeyer). Father of Kevin Hall. Step-father of Danny Kilgore. Grandfather of Aiden Daniels and Keira Kilgore. Brother of Dale Hall, Karen Hall, and Donna Lilze. Son of Alberta and the late Dale Hall. A memorial gathering for Todd will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia) on Friday August 7, 2020 from 5:00 PM until time of memorial services at 7:00 PM. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
