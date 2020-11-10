1/1
Todd James Heine
Todd James Heine

Taylor Mill - Todd James Heine, 49, of Taylor Mill, KY, originally of Sunbury, OH. He passed away on November 7th, 2020, at UK Medical Center. He was an Assistant Vice President of Internal Audit at American Financial Group. He is preceded in death by his father James W. Heine. He is survived by his wife of 19 years Sally (nee Adams), daughter Megan, and dog Jake; mother Linda Gray (Doug), sisters Tammy Treft (David) and Tracy Heine, and brother Tim Heine (Gretchen); brothers-in-law Frank Bardonaro (Priscilla), Bert Adams (Tami) and Brad Adams (Amy); sisters-in-law Deanna Sturgeon (Bryan), Debbie Bardonaro, and Angela Bardonaro; and several nieces and nephews. Todd, a 24-year veteran of American Financial Group, held many professional designations, including CPA, CIA, CGMA, CLU and ChFC. He was a disciplined auditor and a grand master of spreadsheeting. An avid golfer, he served as the Commissioner of his weekly golf and fantasy football leagues. He was a big supporter of THE Ohio State University. Todd loved being surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors. He was genuine and selfless, quick to show up at your doorstep, always knowing when you needed help. A heartfelt man, he loved pork roasts, OSU football, and most importantly family. Visitation will be Friday, November 13, from 10am -12pm at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue, Ft Thomas, KY. A private family service will follow immediately. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft Thomas. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45227 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 8050 Hosbrook Rd., Suite 314, Cincinnati, Ohio 45236. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Todd and his family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
NOV
13
Service
12:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
