Todd King
Todd King

Hooven - Todd L. King, 47, May 28, 2020. Dear brother of Tara K. Getz (Eddie), Travis King (Lindsay) & JD Raphael (Lisa), beloved son of the late Sandie K. Lambert King & Terry L. King (Audrey), uncle of Easton, Logan & Ryan & nephew of Sandy Crosby & Gary King. Also survived by fur babies, Peanut & Ziggy. No visitation or svcs. In lieu of flowers, memorials to help defray final expenses may be directed to the Dennis George Funeral Home, POB 194, Cleves, OH 45002. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
5139416700
