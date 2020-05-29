Todd King
Hooven - Todd L. King, 47, May 28, 2020. Dear brother of Tara K. Getz (Eddie), Travis King (Lindsay) & JD Raphael (Lisa), beloved son of the late Sandie K. Lambert King & Terry L. King (Audrey), uncle of Easton, Logan & Ryan & nephew of Sandy Crosby & Gary King. Also survived by fur babies, Peanut & Ziggy. No visitation or svcs. In lieu of flowers, memorials to help defray final expenses may be directed to the Dennis George Funeral Home, POB 194, Cleves, OH 45002. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Hooven - Todd L. King, 47, May 28, 2020. Dear brother of Tara K. Getz (Eddie), Travis King (Lindsay) & JD Raphael (Lisa), beloved son of the late Sandie K. Lambert King & Terry L. King (Audrey), uncle of Easton, Logan & Ryan & nephew of Sandy Crosby & Gary King. Also survived by fur babies, Peanut & Ziggy. No visitation or svcs. In lieu of flowers, memorials to help defray final expenses may be directed to the Dennis George Funeral Home, POB 194, Cleves, OH 45002. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.