Todd M. Smith
1963 - 2020
Todd M. Smith

Todd M. Smith, beloved son to Connie (Bob Baur) and the late Duane Smith; dear brother to Lisa Keck, Lori Schaeper (Ron) and Michelle Caperton (Randy) and 13 step brothers and sisters; loving father to Christopher (Melissa), Leigh (Jessie), Dana (Ryan) and Allen, adoring grandfather to Savana, Logan, Carson, Parker, Aleya, Taylor, and Wade; wonderful friend to extended family and friends. Todd was born on 4-18-63 and passed away on 11-1-20. Services will be held Saturday 11-14-20 for family members only due to Covid. Please send memorials to Greater Cincinnati Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Place #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Service
