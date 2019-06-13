|
|
Todd Wade
Cincinnati - Todd Wade, 50, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Hospice of Cincinnati. He was first diagnosed with small bowel cancer in 2015 and underwent treatment before being declared cancer-free. He lived another two healthy, joy and travel-filled years before the cancer returned in 2018.
Todd was born in Barberton and lived most of his life in Akron, moving to Cincinnati in 2016. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Beth; daughter Chloe, mother Vicky Wade, sister Lesley Wade-Cramer, mother- and father-in-law Carol and Stan Wallace, and brother-in-law Scott Wallace. He was preceded in death by his father James Wade in 2009.
Todd graduated summa cum laude from the University of Akron and earned his MBA from Case Western Weatherhead School of Management. He was a graduate of both Leadership Akron (Class 31) and Leadership Cincinnati (Class 41). In Akron, he served on the boards of both Project Learn of Summit County and the Community AIDS Network Akron Pride Initiative (CANAPI). At the time of his death, he held board memberships at Price Hill Will and the Cincinnati Youth Collaborative, where he also served as a mentor to James.
Todd will be remembered for the lasting positive impact he had on the lives of the many people he met. Among his greatest qualities was his candidness and ability to make deep connections with others despite differences.
Donations in Todd's honor may be made to Cincinnati Youth Collaborative, www.cycyouth.org; or Price Hill Will, www.pricehillwill.org. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15 at 1pm at Graydon, 312 Walnut St. Suite 1800, Cincinnati, OH 45202.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 13, 2019