Todd Walker
1957 - 2020
Todd Walker

Mariemont - Dr. Todd F. Walker passed away on May 27 after a life-long struggle with Juvenile Diabetes. A Celebration of Todd's Life will take place as soon as COVID restrictions are lifted. Check the funeral home website for updates.Donations can be made to The Todd Walker Memorial Fund, c/o Good Samaritan Foundation, 375 Dixmyth Ave.(45220). It was established in his memory to support others with Type 1 Diabetes- those who need diabetic supplies, equipment or education. ThomasJustinMemorial.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
