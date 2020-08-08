Todd Walker
Mariemont - Dr. Todd F. Walker passed away on May 27 after a life-long struggle with Juvenile Diabetes. A Celebration of Todd's Life will take place as soon as COVID restrictions are lifted. Check the funeral home website for updates.Donations can be made to The Todd Walker Memorial Fund, c/o Good Samaritan Foundation, 375 Dixmyth Ave.(45220). It was established in his memory to support others with Type 1 Diabetes- those who need diabetic supplies, equipment or education. ThomasJustinMemorial.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.