Tom Allen Stevens
Tom Allen Stevens

Cincinnati - Tom A. Stevens, devoted husband of 67 years to Patricia Stevens (nee Rodgers). Dear father of Tom (Terri), Mike, Wendy Budd, and Holly, loving grandfather of Christy (Matt) Voss (nee Stevens), Michael and Brian Stevens, Nick, Chelsey Budd, Amber (Mitch) James (nee Budd), great-grandfather of Ellie and Sam Voss, Emmy and Weston James. Tom is survived by siblings: Patti, Paul, Pauline, Dottie and Tommy. He deeply loved his family and country. A graduate of UC-DAA, Withrow Alumni and a Korean War Veteran. Tom was one of the founders of SAY Soccer in Cincinnati, and his legacy and life's passion will never be forgotten. Tom passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 15, 2020. Private services will be held July 30, at 11:00 am at Spring Grove. A livestream link will be made available.

Memorials may be made to: SAY (Soccer Association for Youth) 11490 Springfield Pike, 45246, Shriner's Hospitals for Children, 3229 Burnett Avenue, 45229 or Withrow Alumni PO Box 8186, 45208.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
