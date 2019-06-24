Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Burial
Following Services
New St Joseph Cemetery
Western Hills - Thomas E Anderson, beloved husband of the late Joan Broderick Anderson, loving father of Terri (David) Huwel, devoted grandfather of Tim, Chris, Ann (Scott Meyer), Brian (Courtney), Joe (Holly), Mike (Amy), Greg, Tom and Dave Huwel, great grandfather of Sam, Edon, Tyler, Sydney, Jayne, Jack, Charlotte, Violet and Emily, brother of the late Ruth Lubbe, Sr Rose Adelaide Anderson SC, Frank and Al Anderson and Betty Schroeder, brother-in-law of the late Bill and Bob Broderick. Retired Carpet and Flooring expert. Member of Catholic War Veterans, Military Order of the Purple Heart, and Green Twp Post 10380, VFW. Died, Sunday, June 23, 2019 age 94. Visitation in St Martin of Tours Church, Wednesday, June 26, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 11 AM. Burial, with Military Honors to follow in New St Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Old St Mary Pregnancy Center, 123 East 13th Street, Cincinnati (45202). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 24, 2019
