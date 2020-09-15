1/1
Tom "Deer Cutter" Hellings
1952 - 2020
Tom "Deer Cutter" Hellings

Florence - Tom "Deer Cutter" Hellings, age 68 of Florence, KY passed away September 13, 2020. Tom was born June 25, 1952 in Covington, KY and worked as a Deer Processor until he retired. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and neighbors. He is the loving Father to Chris Glasgow (Shanna), Tonia Hellings-Ferguson (Phil) and Julie Altherr (Brian), loving Grandfather to 9 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren, and a loving Uncle and Brother. He is preceded in death by his Mother Teresa Foltz, Father Harry Hellings, and loving Sisters Vicki Hellings Rehkamp and Cherice Dotson. He was also a friend to many deer hunters and so many others. Visitation will be from 11 AM - 1 PM with the Memorial Service to follow at 1 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. The Memorial Service may be viewed online at the Stith Funeral Home Facebook page. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required of anyone attending the visitation and/or service and occupancy is limited to 50% of normal capacity. Memorial contributions may be made to the MS Society, Ohio Valley Chapter, PO Box 14030, Cincinnati, OH 45250. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
SEP
19
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
