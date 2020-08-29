1/1
Tom Kraft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tom Kraft

Burlington - Tom "Cheese" Kraft, 76, of Burlington, KY, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence surrounded by his family. Tom retired from Norfolk Southern after 30 years of service as a Senior General Foreman for the mechanical department. He loved golfing on the LBD II golf tour on Sunday at Boone Links, going to the beach and Bengals games with family, but most importantly he loved being a dad, grandpa, and husband.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Marie Kraft; his nephew, Kenny Kraft; and his brother-in-law, Tom Schroder.

Tom is survived by his wife of 30 years, Bridget Kraft; his children, Kim (Matt) Bennie, David (Rhonda) Schneider, Terri (Jim) Carter, Rob (Jenny) Schneider, Michelle (Kevin) Schilling, Brent (Kim) Kraft, Ashley (Arlyn) Bolte, Amanda (John) Wills, and Wes (Shelley) Norris; and his siblings, Ray (Joyce) Kraft, Ed (Marilyn) Kraft, Jim (Linda) Kraft, Mary Jean Schroder, and Gary (Denise) Kraft. He also leaves behind his 19 grandchildren

Private services for Tom will take place at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life service for Tom will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions to: Kenny and Brian Williams Fund PO Box 17105 Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved