Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Morehead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Morehead


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Tom Morehead Obituary
Tom Morehead

Ft. Mitchell - Tom Morehead, 65, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his Ft. Mitchell, KY residence. Tom was born on June 10, 1954 in Covington, KY to Wilbur and Margaret Morehead. During his life, Tom worked as the Director of Capital Control for Macy's Corporate Office, where he served 42 years. He is preceded in death by his father Wilbur. Tom is survived by his wife Amy Pfeiffer Morehead, sons: Matt Morehead (Shannon), Eric Morehead (Joanna), Nick Morehead (Caitlin), and Alex Morehead (Taylor), daughters Lauren Morehead, and Olivia Morehead, grandchildren Tyler, Austin, Brody, Charlie, Abigail, and Scarlett Morehead, mother Margaret Morehead, and siblings Dave Morehead, Bob Morehead (Linda), Denise Morris (Bob), and Tim Morehead (Susie). A visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at Blessed Sacrament Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 7pm. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery, in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be sent to the 2808 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45206. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now