Tom Morehead
Ft. Mitchell - Tom Morehead, 65, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his Ft. Mitchell, KY residence. Tom was born on June 10, 1954 in Covington, KY to Wilbur and Margaret Morehead. During his life, Tom worked as the Director of Capital Control for Macy's Corporate Office, where he served 42 years. He is preceded in death by his father Wilbur. Tom is survived by his wife Amy Pfeiffer Morehead, sons: Matt Morehead (Shannon), Eric Morehead (Joanna), Nick Morehead (Caitlin), and Alex Morehead (Taylor), daughters Lauren Morehead, and Olivia Morehead, grandchildren Tyler, Austin, Brody, Charlie, Abigail, and Scarlett Morehead, mother Margaret Morehead, and siblings Dave Morehead, Bob Morehead (Linda), Denise Morris (Bob), and Tim Morehead (Susie). A visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at Blessed Sacrament Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 7pm. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery, in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be sent to the 2808 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45206. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 24, 2019