Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommie Moebus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommie Moebus

Obituary Condolences

Tommie Moebus Obituary
Tommie Moebus

Ft. Thomas - Evelyn Marie (Thomas) Moebus known as "Tommie" passed away on April 12th at the age of 96. She was born in Richmond, VA, to William W. Thomas Sr. and Catherine (Cordner) Thomas. Her husband, Stanley C. Moebus, and brothers, Herbert A. Thomas and William W. Thomas, preceded her in death. She is survived by two step children, Martha A. Moebus McAtee (Jerry) of Marietta, GA, and Roger L. Moebus, M.D. (JoAnn) of Miami, FL, step grandchildren and step great grand-children as well as nieces and nephews. She served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and her most recent employment was with the law firm of Lange, Quill, and Powers. Her body is being donated to science. Memorials may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Institute of Atlanta, GA, 960 Johnson Ferry Road NE #130, Atlanta, GA 30342, the , 4555 Lake Forest Drive #396, Blue Ash, OH 45242 and Heartland Hospice, 3960 Red Bank Road #140, Cincinnati, OH 45227. Online condolences can be made at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now