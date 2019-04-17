|
|
Tommie Moebus
Ft. Thomas - Evelyn Marie (Thomas) Moebus known as "Tommie" passed away on April 12th at the age of 96. She was born in Richmond, VA, to William W. Thomas Sr. and Catherine (Cordner) Thomas. Her husband, Stanley C. Moebus, and brothers, Herbert A. Thomas and William W. Thomas, preceded her in death. She is survived by two step children, Martha A. Moebus McAtee (Jerry) of Marietta, GA, and Roger L. Moebus, M.D. (JoAnn) of Miami, FL, step grandchildren and step great grand-children as well as nieces and nephews. She served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and her most recent employment was with the law firm of Lange, Quill, and Powers. Her body is being donated to science. Memorials may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Institute of Atlanta, GA, 960 Johnson Ferry Road NE #130, Atlanta, GA 30342, the , 4555 Lake Forest Drive #396, Blue Ash, OH 45242 and Heartland Hospice, 3960 Red Bank Road #140, Cincinnati, OH 45227. Online condolences can be made at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2019