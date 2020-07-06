1/
Tommy Heisler
Mason - 96, passed away on July 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Oretha (nee York), devoted father of Tommy (Elsie) Heisler, Cynthia (Kenneth) Maybury and the late Teresa (Robert) Ullum, loving grandpa of five and great-grandpa of six, brother of six siblings. Visitation will be at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 11:30 AM until time of Service at 1:30 PM. Memorials may be directed to The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. To share a story or send a condolence, visit MuellerfunerlS.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
