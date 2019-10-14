Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Latonia - 68 of Latonia, Kentucky passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. He enjoyed classic cars and going to flea markets. Tommy loved his family and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Carlene Howard. Tommy is survived by his daughter Angela (Eddie) Broadway Harrison; grandchildren Samuel (Erica) Batton, Anthony Batton, Maranda Broadway, Michael Broadway, Xandra Harrison, Tommy Harrison and Neveah Broadway; great grandchildren Sam, Sakura, Maelyn, Trevor, Michael, Ryder, Alyvia and Ayrianah; siblings Karen Turner, Faye Ard, Janet Holbrook, Jett Turner, Roger Turner, Roxann Cain, Carol Neimeyer and Donna Bryant; many extended family and friends. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019
