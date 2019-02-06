Services
Park Hills, KY - It is with great sadness that the family of Tommy Klein announces his passing on Friday, February 1st at the age of 39 years. Tommy will be lovingly remembered by mother Mary Lou Klein, father Thomas Klein (Pre-deceased), sister Krista Kleem, brother Jonathan Klein, and many other extended family members that loved him deeply. Beloved father to his fur baby Charlie who was always by his side. Tommy spent his career in the telecommunication industry and loved techy gadgets. Tommy had a huge heart for those less fortunate & championed for the underdog in every situation. He was a lover and advocate for wildlife. Nature was his playground. Tommy spent much of his time wandering the woods with Charlie, along with fishing & kayaking. Tommy was passionate about the theatre, reading & fine arts. Most of all, Tommy loved his family more than anything. He will be loved & missed by many but will live in all of our hearts. Please join us in a celebration of life on Thursday, February 7th from 6pm-9pm at Milligan Hall of St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Pike, Edgewood, KY 41017. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the NKY Emergency Shelter, 634 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
