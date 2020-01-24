|
|
Tony Harold Martin
Tony Harold Martin of Dry Ridge died Thursday Jan. 23, 2020, at the age of 77.
He was the son of the late William Isaac and Mary Willia Nall Martin, a self-employed contractor, and a member of Revive Church in Dry Ridge, KY. On June 8, 1963 he was united in marriage to his wife, Nancy Ann Prigge Martin.
Surviving is his wife, Nancy Ann Martin of Dry Ridge; 1 daughter, Laura (James) Strevels of Dry Ridge; 2 sons, Larry Martin of Dry Ridge and Brad (Cara) Martin of Crittenden; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 2 brothers Ken (Margo) Martin of Tifton, GA and Dwight (Shirley) Martin of Dukedom, TN; and 1 sister Patsy Ferguson of Clinton, KY.
Funeral services will be at 11:00am, Tuesday January 28, 2020 at the Revive Church in Dry Ridge, KY followed by burial in HillCrest Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00pm-8:00pm, Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Revive Church.
Memorials are suggested to Revive Church Youth Building Fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020