Cincinnati - Tony M. Kelly, 59, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, May 10, 2019. Tony dedicated 22 years of service as a Deputy Sheriff with Hamilton County Sheriff's Department. He was a US Army Veteran. Tony was a youth baseball and basketball coach, loved sports and an avid camper. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Sylvia (nee Hammond) Kelly. Tony is survived by his wife, Nancy (nee Connor) Kelly, his children, Cynthia Rose Kelly, Anthony Daniel Kelly and Stephen Michael Kelly, his grandson, Chase Thomas Kelly, his brothers Timothy (Kelly Ann) Kelly, Thomas (Trisha) Kelly and Terry Kelly, his niece and nephew, Taylor (Dylan) Meek and Trent Kelly. Visitation at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas) on Tuesday (May 14) from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1803 N. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas), on Wednesday (May 15) at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019