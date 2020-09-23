Tony Mueller
Ocala, FL - Passed away on September 11, 2020 at the age of 46. Tony was an avid sports fan that loved UK and the Cincinnati Bengals. He worked in Florida as a maintenance manager and enjoyed playing golf. Tony had a bright spirit and lived his life to the fullest, he will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Tony is survived by his children Cole and Clay Mueller; parents Charlie (Diane) Mueller and Connie (John) Boise; siblings Heather (Jerry) Phillips and Marvin (Missy) Gebhart; partner Elizabelle Rivera; best friend Chad Morris; many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Mueller. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 11 am until Celebration of Life at 1 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. Because of Tony's love for animals, memorial contributions are suggested to Protect 4 Paws, A No Kill Animal Shelter, 105 3 Mile Road #A, Wilder, KY 41076. Please leave condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com