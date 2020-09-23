1/1
Tony Mueller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tony Mueller

Ocala, FL - Passed away on September 11, 2020 at the age of 46. Tony was an avid sports fan that loved UK and the Cincinnati Bengals. He worked in Florida as a maintenance manager and enjoyed playing golf. Tony had a bright spirit and lived his life to the fullest, he will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Tony is survived by his children Cole and Clay Mueller; parents Charlie (Diane) Mueller and Connie (John) Boise; siblings Heather (Jerry) Phillips and Marvin (Missy) Gebhart; partner Elizabelle Rivera; best friend Chad Morris; many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Mueller. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 11 am until Celebration of Life at 1 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. Because of Tony's love for animals, memorial contributions are suggested to Protect 4 Paws, A No Kill Animal Shelter, 105 3 Mile Road #A, Wilder, KY 41076. Please leave condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved