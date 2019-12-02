Services
Tony Simpson Obituary
Tony Simpson

Covington - Tony G. Simpson, Sr., age 68 of Covington, passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth Edgewood with family by his side on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Tony is survived by his beloved wife, Helen Simpson; children, Melissa Simpson, Sarah (Michael) Wolking, Nicole (Jonathan) Kelly, Tamara (Robert) Cassini, Tony G. Simpson, Jr., and Christopher (Lisa) Simpson. Also survived by 11 grandchildren. Tony proudly served the Unites States Army specializing in combat tanks. He was stationed in Ft. Riley, Kansas and spent two tours overseas, Germany and Korea. He retired from the United States Postal Service, where he worked as a mail handler. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5th from 12:00 pm until the time of Memorial service at 2:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Interment and military honors at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be made, in honor of Tony G. Simpson Sr., to the at or to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
