|
|
Tory Alan Hammons
Newport - Tory Alan Hammons, 55, of Newport, KY, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. Born in Ft. Thomas, KY, on August 24, 1963, Tory was the son of Linda and the late Edwin Hammons. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Tory was a truck driver until he retired and also served as a Volunteer Fireman with the Woodlawn Fire Department. He loved cars, especially working on them and racing them. He also enjoyed Fishing. In addition to his father, Tory was preceded in death by his brother: Hayden Hammons. Tory is survived by his mother: Linda Hammons; wife: Lisa Hammons; son: Thomas Bennett; daughter: Christina Garcia Pina; sisters: Amber Lyons and Teri Hammons and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Bethesda Baptist Church, 989 East Mount Zion Road, Independence, KY 41051. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019