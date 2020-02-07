|
|
Toula Zaferes
Finneytown - Beloved wife of the late John T. Zaferes, loving mother of the late Katherine Zaferes, sister of Haroula Daliani, dear aunt of Mando (Spiro) and Thomas (Katerina), loving cousin of Christine (Demetri) Economacos and dear sister-in-law of Patricia P. Zaferes and many other nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Visitation will be at Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 7000 Winton Rd. on Friday, February 14th from 11:30AM until time of funeral service at 12:30PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020