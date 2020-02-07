Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
7000 Winton Rd.
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:30 PM
Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
7000 Winton Rd.
Toula Zaferes Obituary
Toula Zaferes

Finneytown - Beloved wife of the late John T. Zaferes, loving mother of the late Katherine Zaferes, sister of Haroula Daliani, dear aunt of Mando (Spiro) and Thomas (Katerina), loving cousin of Christine (Demetri) Economacos and dear sister-in-law of Patricia P. Zaferes and many other nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Visitation will be at Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 7000 Winton Rd. on Friday, February 14th from 11:30AM until time of funeral service at 12:30PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
