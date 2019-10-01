|
Tracy Ashcraft
Taylor Mill - Tracy Dale Ashcraft retired from this great game called life on September 27, 2019. Born on September 15, 1968 in Covington, Kentucky, Tracy was an avid baseball fan and especially loved the Cincinnati Reds. His passion for the sport was apparent to everyone who met him, from baseball card dealers and collectors to Great American Ballpark staff. He'd often quote player and team statistics and, a man always on the move, watched games as he walked his daily laps around the house. His other loves - Marilyn Monroe and Trivial Pursuit - are infamous among family. All of Tracy's spaces are adorned with Monroe's photos and he was the ultimate Trivial Pursuit opponent, as he'd memorized all the cards! Tracy was loved by one and all and we'll remember him for his passion for baseball, but also for his desire to write an autobiography, tendency to ask "Can I ask you a question?" before asking a question, and his religious devotion to saving pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House. From a tiny white haired boy to a tall, stronger-than-he-looks man, Tracy had a tender, kind heart and will be missed by many, especially his mother (Carolyn Ashcraft); Siblings Linda (Steve) Lassetter, Jack (April) Ashcraft, Robyn (Brent) Casey, and Mark Ashcraft; nieces and nephews Mark Finke, Alisha (Ryan) Ringo, Erika (Brad) Kalnai, Aaron Casey, Gabrielle (Chris) Flynn, and Sara Ashcraft; and great nieces and nephews Lance Kalnai, Rowan Ringo, and Persephone Flynn. He is preceded in death by his brother Matthew Joseph Ashcraft and father, Jack Parker Ashcraft, Senior. Visitation on Thursday, October 3rd from 5:00 pm until time of the service at 7:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, St. Elizabeth Hospice or the Epilepsy Foundation. Online condolences at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019