Travis Spencer
Foster - Travis Michael Spencer 18, of Foster, Kentucky passed away on April 28th, 2019. Travis was born on November 16th, 2000 to his parents, Donnie and Mary Spencer. Travis was attending Bracken County High School where he was a Senior. He was already enrolled for the Fall to Morehead State University for Construction Management. He always enjoyed being with his family and loved hunting and fishing.
Along with his parents he leaves behind his Paternal grandparents Daniel & Ruby Spencer, Maternal grandmother Marlene Damron. Sisters; Kimberly, Ally, Kara and Emily. Brother: Cody. Along with a host of Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends who will miss him more than words can say. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Tracy Damron.
A visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, Kentucky on Friday May 3rd, 2019 from 4-8pm. The funeral service will be held the following morning at the funeral home on Saturday May 4th at 11:00am. The burial will immediately follow at Peach Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 1, 2019