T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Travis T. Bell


1985 - 2019
Travis T. Bell Obituary
Travis T. Bell

Anderson Twp. - Travis T. Bell loving husband of Kellie J. Bell (nee Howerton), loving son of Darlene (nee Peters) and William Bell, beloved brother of Amber (Dan) Hein, caring uncle of Vivienne, Hudson, and Scarlett, dear son-in-law of Dave and Regina Howerton, fond brother-in-law of Christine (Logan) Fetters, also survived by many friends and family. Mar. 3, 2019. Age 34 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Fri. Mar. 8, at 1 PM. Friends may visit on Fri. from 11 AM to 1 PM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019
