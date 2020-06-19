Trina Long
Covington - Trina Long, 72, passed away on June 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. She is survived by her Granddaughter, Natasha Jacobs. Services will be held at a later date. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.