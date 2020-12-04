1/1
Tudor Elmer
Tudor Elmer

Madeira - Elmer A. beloved husband of the late Wanda, cherished father of Sonny (Cindy) Tudor, Chip (Cathy) Tudor, Denise (Barry) Hayes and Courtney Tudor. Grandfather of seven, and great grandfather of eight, he passed away to his eternal reward on Monday, November 30th at the age of 92.

A husband of 68 years, his passions were Faith, Family, and Machine Tools. After completing Cincinnati Milacron's apprentice program and working there for 25 years, he started his own Machine Tool sales business which evolved into the Lott Tool Corporation. He relished his role as the family patriarch, and his through line of faith and family is instilled in current and future generations. What a wonderful legacy, to see the fruits of your leadership culminate with the ultimate family reunion in Heaven.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9th from 10AM until the time of Funeral Service, 11AM at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 8645 Kenwood Rd. (45236). Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
