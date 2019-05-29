Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church
8101 Beechmont Ave.
Anderson, OH
View Map
Tymandra H. Di "Ty" (Martin) Mario

Obituary Condolences

Tymandra H. Di "Ty" (Martin) Mario Obituary
Tymandra H. "Ty" Di Mario (nee Martin)

Pierce Twp. - Tymandra H. "Ty" Di Mario (nee Martin) wife of the late Gino Di Mario, beloved mother of Monica (the late James) Clark, Gina Di Mario, Michael (Sharron) Di Mario, Lisa (Tim) Kerwin, Joe (Debbie) Di Mario, Paul (Amy) Di Mario, and Sara (Rusty) Walton, dear grandmother of Chris (Michelle), Andy, Maggie (Eric), Ben (Megan), Annie (Pete), Erin (Chris), Kyle, Jocelyn (Damion), Joey, Samantha, Katie, Tony, Mandy, Alex, and the late Gino, devoted sister of Rosemary Ritter, Charlotte Davidson, and Audrey Martin, also survived by 18 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews. May 27, 2019. Age 91 years. Residence Pierce Twp. Service at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 8101 Beechmont Ave. Anderson Twp. on Fri. May 31, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. from 5-7 PM. Memorials to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 76 25 Camargo Rd. Cinti., 45243 or St. Timothy's Episcopal Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 29, 2019
