Independence - Ursula "Margie" Margaret Mary Thelma Kissing Faehr, of Independence, KY passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born in Cincinnati, OH on March 5, 1928; the daughter of Henry and Thelma Kissing. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, playing games of all varieties and collecting gnomes. She especially enjoyed listening to her granddaughters argue over who was her favorite. Margie was preceded in death by her brother Robert Kissing, husband Louie Faehr, 2 sons Larry and Timmy, and her daughter Debbie. She is survived by her 2 sons, Rick (Debbie) Faehr, Jim (Pam) Faehr, and daughter-in-law Jeri Lynne Faehr. She was "Nanny" to 10 grandchildren, Eric (Christina) Faehr, Tori (Ray) Egan, Kelley (James) Heeger, Amber (Eric) Kayse, Tiffany (Aaron) Rupert, Tasha Fehler, Jered Faehr, Tommy (Taylor) Faehr, Hunter Faehr, and Myles Faehr; 12 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her 2 fish (red fish/blue fish) and many other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this time. A private gathering of family will be held to celebrate the life of Margie. Memorials can be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America in her name. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020