Ursula Mehler
Milford - Ursula Mehler, age 86, passed away on May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Rolf Mehler, loving mother of Karin, Linda, Paul and Peter, proud grandmother of Hannelore, Vincent and Vaughn. Ursula was born on April 8,1933 in Mannheim, Germany. She was a gifted cook, enjoyed gardening but her true joy in life was her children and grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 18 at the St. Andrews Church on 552 Main Street, Milford, Ohio at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 16, 2019