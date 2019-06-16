Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrews Church
552 Main Street
Milford, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ursula Mehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ursula Mehler


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ursula Mehler Obituary
Ursula Mehler

Milford - Ursula Mehler, age 86, passed away on May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Rolf Mehler, loving mother of Karin, Linda, Paul and Peter, proud grandmother of Hannelore, Vincent and Vaughn. Ursula was born on April 8,1933 in Mannheim, Germany. She was a gifted cook, enjoyed gardening but her true joy in life was her children and grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 18 at the St. Andrews Church on 552 Main Street, Milford, Ohio at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now