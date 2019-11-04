Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Adath Israel Cemetery
1661 Sunset Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ursula Buckman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ursula Renate Buckman

Add a Memory
Ursula Renate Buckman Obituary
Ursula Renate Buckman

Genview, IL - age 93, passed away November 11, 2019 in Glenview, Illinois, beloved wife of the late Erwin Buckman, devoted mother of Emily (Richard) Good of Chicago, Il., the late Joseph Buckman and James Buckman, loving grandmother of Shirin, Rahmin (Rachael), Katherine (Justin), Pierce, Jeffrey (Melissa) and Michael, great grandmother of Maizey and Miles. Graveside services Adath Israel Cemetery, 1661 Sunset Ave., Cincinnati, Friday, November 8, 11A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated.

www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ursula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -