V. Robert Cook
Milford - Victor Robert "Bob" Cook. Beloved husband of 25 years to Madelyn Cook. Loving father of Corri (Will) Riley and Lea (Bill) Walker. Proud grandfather of Benjamin Riley and Tyler and Carly Walker. Son of the late Victor and Mae Cook. Dear brother of Gene Swing, Vicki Lawwill and Brad (Sandra) Cook. Son-in-law of Virginia Joanne "Jo" and the late John Fred Awe. Brother-in-law of Kimily (Michael) Crea and the late John Awe, Jr. Passed away March 6, 2020 at the age of 66. Bob loved music and playing guitar, poker, golf, cooking for his family, wood working, and his pets. Friends will be received Saturday, March 14 from 2-3:30 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where a Memorial Service will follow at 3:30 PM. Donations may be made to Queen City Hospice or to the ASPCA. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020