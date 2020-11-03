1/1
Vada H. Young
Vada H. Young

Ft. Thomas - Vada H. Young, 70 of Ft. Thomas, KY passed November 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth, Ft. Thomas. She is preceded in death by her sons Jeffrey Minton and Timothy Minton. Survived by her loving children Michael (Amanda) Minton, Chris Minton and Mark (Melissa) Minton, grandchildren Michael Minton, Jimmy Mitchell, Trinity Urz, Trevin Urz and Macey Minton, siblings Wilbert Young, Edna Brunck, Stanley Young and Debbie Fryer and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10:30am until time of service at 12:30pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York St, Newport, KY 41071. Burial to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
5
Service
12:30 PM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
