|
|
Valarie "Cookie" Bergman (nee Kessel)
Anderson Twp. - Valarie "Cookie" Bergman (nee Kessel) beloved wife of Dennis Bergman, devoted mother of Darcy (Kevin) Bergman-Mart and the late Darin R. Bergman, loving grandmother of Noah, Trevor, and Ethan Mart, dear sister of Tom, Raymond (Cheryl), Allan "Buttons" (Jeanne), LeRoy, Lawrence, and the late Philip, Vernon, Ralph, Charles, and Darean Kessel, Phyllis Roth, Patricia Steiner, Joan Schroeder, Shirley Kelley, and Joyce Benham, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away peacefully at home with her husband and daughter at her side on Nov. 30, 2019. Age 77 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Fri. Dec. 13, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 9:30-10:30 AM. Memorials to Catholic Charities of your choice or Feed the Children. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019