1962 - 2019
Colerain Township - Valerie Ann, born November 27, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois, passed away on August 1. She was the beloved daughter of Thomas H. Spurr, Jr and Joanne M. Spurr, both deceased. She was a graduate of Colerain High School and Northern Kentucky University. She is survived by her brother, Thomas H. Spurr III (Christin) of Cincinnati and nieces Elizabeth Spurr, Cincinnati and Caroline Spurr, Williamsburg, Virginia. After a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church, she will be buried with her parents at Forest Dale Cemetery in Boston.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
