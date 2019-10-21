Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Steinau residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Steinau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Steinau

Add a Memory
Valerie Steinau Obituary
Valerie Steinau

Cincinnati - Steinau, Valerie, age 70, passed away October 21, 2019, loving daughter of Martha "Markie" May and the late Roger H. May, beloved wife of Richard Steinau, devoted mother of Peter (Johanna) Steinau and Jay Steinau, dear grandmother of Benjamin Steinau. Memorial services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Friday, October 25, 12:00 Noon. Visitation begins at 11:00 A.M. Friends may call on the family Friday only 5:30-8:30 P.M. at the Steinau residence. No flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Eve Center, 7038 Blue Ash Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236. www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now