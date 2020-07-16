1/1
Valette L. Benion
Valette L. Benion

Erlanger - Valette L Benion, age 74, of Erlanger, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. She was born May 1, 1946, in Newport, Kentucky. Valette was educated in the Newport School System where she graduated, married Curtis Benion on August 15, 1980, and had two children Torrance and Kimberly.

Visitation is from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home - Covington, 1129 Garrard Street, Covington (41011). The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 12:00 pm.

Interment will follow at Mary E. Smith Cemetery, 1120 Martin Luther King Blvd., Elsmere, Kentucky 41018.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
