Vannie Beard III
Warsaw - Vannie Beard III, 69, of Warsaw, Kentucky passed away on February 14, 2019 at St Elizabeth, Florence. He was born on March 11, 1949 to the late Vannie, Jr and Betty Lou Beard. On March 14, 1975, Vannie married the love of his life Margaret Ridner and she survives.
Vannie served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the NHRA and the Bass Masters. He loved History, fishing, hunting, watching both football and westerns, as well as traveling. Vannie's greatest joy came from spending time with his loving family.
Along with his wife of 43 years, Vannie is survived by his daughters Regina (Tommy) Ruth, Lena (Dustin Aaron) Ferguson and Nina Merrill; grandchildren Austin Beard-Ruth, Sr., Jordan Ferguson, Dustin J. Ferguson, Derrick Ruth, Jessie Ferguson, Gordan Ruth, Ariel Ruth, Jasmin Ruth, and Ashley Ruth; great grandchildren Scarlet Haley, Ava Brooks, Austin Beard-Ruth, Jr. and Aurora Beard-Ruth; brother Jerry Lee Beard, Sr.; sisters Cindy Sharon, Tina Hammil and Kim Henson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 11 am until time of service at 1pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 18, 2019