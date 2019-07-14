|
Vella Leidecker
New Albany, IN - Passed peacefully on Tuesday July 9th. She is the devoted wife of the late Don P. Leidecker. Dear sister of Clara Buck (Hal), Eunice Bryant (Larry), Phyllis Laker (Bob), brothers Earl Collins (Alice), Earnest Collins (Elizabeth), Raymond Collins (Carolyn) and Galley Collins (Cindy). Loving aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday July 16th from 11 AM until time of Blessing Service at 1 PM, all at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. To express your condolences, visit www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019