Venita Lynn Jacobsen



Fort Wright - Venita Lynn Jacobsen, 61, of Fort Wright, Kentucky passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Venita was a strong humble woman who never met a stranger. She loved and cared for every person she met, always giving from her heart. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law's, Tasha and Tom Lofquist and Nyoka and Nigel Price; son-in-law Ben Day; grandchildren Dylan Humphrey, Benjamin Day, Jacob Day, Caleb Wirshing, Brayden Price, Esme Price and Alica Luthe; great grandchildren Braylon Day and Pheonix Day; brother John Owens; many extended family members and friends. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 12 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial gardens. Do to the current COVID-19 Pandemic please remember to wear masks and practice social distancing.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store